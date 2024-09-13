Kofi Kinaata Song Gets Otumfuo Endorsement

In a rare display of admiration, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, mentioned Kofi Kinaata’s song ‘Susuka’ in a speech, sending shockwaves of excitement throughout the music industry.

The king’s mention of the song has not only brought Kinaata into the spotlight but has also highlighted the impact of his music on the Ghanaian society.

Kofi Kinaata, a Ghanaian rapper, singer, and songwriter, has been making waves in the music industry with his thought-provoking lyrics and catchy melodies.

His song ‘Susuka’, which was released in 2020, has been a fan favorite, and its message of contentment and self-appreciation has resonated with many.

The mention of ‘Susuka’ by the Asantehene is not just a testament to Kinaata’s talent but also a recognition of the power of music to shape societal values.

Otumfuo’s speech, which emphasized the need for Ghanaians to appreciate their country’s stable democracy and judiciary, used Kinaata’s song as a metaphor for the nation’s aspirations.

Kofi Kinaata’s journey to the top has been a long and winding one.

Born in the Western Region of Ghana, he began his music career in the early 2010s, performing at local shows and events.

His big break came in 2015 with the release of his hit single ‘This Way’, which earned him a nomination for the Best New Artiste at the Ghana Music Awards.

Since then, Kinaata has released several hit songs, including ‘Thy Grace’, ‘Things Fall Apart’, and ‘Saman’, cementing his position as one of the leading lyricists and songwriters in Ghana.

His music has been praised for its depth and didactic messages, which have resonated with fans across the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe