Mireku Duker Rejects Ban On Mining

George Mireku Duker

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker has rejected calls by organized labour for a total ban on mining, describing such demands as “misdirected”.

Instead, he emphasized the need to focus on combating illegal operations that harm Ghana’s natural resources.

Speaking at the launch of the community mining scheme in Meretweso, a mining community in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region, Duker pointed out that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost significant support in mining communities during the 2020 elections due to President Akufo-Addo’s tough stance against illegal mining.

Duker expressed disappointment that organized labour had failed to hold opposition leader John Mahama accountable for pledging to release individuals imprisoned for illegal mining.

He stated, “It is a crime to mine illegally on our waterbodies and as citizens we must join the government to tackle this head-on. If communities along river bodies join the fight against irresponsible mining our rivers will be back to life.”

The Deputy Lands Minister’s comments come as President Akufo-Addo has ordered the deployment of the police and the military to crack down on illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey.

The decision was taken after a national security meeting to assess the impact of galamsey on river bodies and the environment.

Background

Galamsey has been a major problem in Ghana for several decades, with the activity dating back to the 1980s.

However, in recent years, the activity has escalated, with many operators using heavy machinery and other equipment to mine for gold and other minerals.

The environmental impact of galamsey has been devastating, with many of the country’s water bodies, including rivers and streams, being polluted with mercury and other toxic substances

The activity has also led to the destruction of forests and lands, and has been linked to the deaths of several people.

In 2017, the government launched a major crackdown on galamsey, with the deployment of the military and police to several mining areas.

The operation, known as Operation Vanguard, was aimed at stopping the activity and bringing the perpetrators to book.

However, despite the efforts of the government, galamsey has continued to thrive, with many operators finding ways to circumvent the law.

The latest directive by President Akufo-Addo to deploy the police and the military to crack down on illegal small-scale mining is seen as a major step towards enforcing the law and protecting the country’s natural resources.

– BY Daniel Bampoe