NDC Sponsoring Togolese To Mine In Ghana’s Waters- Mankranso Residents Claim

Residents of Mankranso in the Ashanti Region have made a shocking claim that the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is sponsoring Togolese nationals to engage in illegal mining activities on Ghana’s water bodies.

According to the residents, the NDC is providing the Togolese miners with the necessary support and resources to carry out their activities, which are causing harm to the environment and the local community.

The residents, who spoke to GhanaWeb, claimed that the NDC’s involvement in the illegal mining activities is a clear indication of the party’s disregard for the country’s laws and regulations.

“We are aware that the NDC is behind the Togolese miners who are destroying our water bodies,” one of the residents said.

“They are providing them with the necessary support and resources to carry out their activities, and it’s clear that they don’t care about the harm they are causing.”

Background

The issue of illegal mining, also known as galamsey, has been a major problem in Ghana for several decades.

The activity has been blamed for the destruction of the country’s water bodies, forests, and lands, and has also been linked to the deaths of several people.

In recent years, the government has taken steps to tackle the problem, including the deployment of the military and police to several mining areas.

However, despite these efforts, galamsey has continued to thrive, with many operators finding ways to circumvent the law.

The involvement of foreign nationals, particularly from Togo, in galamsey activities has been a major concern for the government and local communities. In 2020, the government arrested several Togolese nationals who were engaged in illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region.

The NDC’s alleged involvement in the sponsorship of Togolese miners is a new twist in the galamsey saga, and raises questions about the party’s commitment to the country’s environmental and social well-being.

The NDC has not yet responded to the allegations, but the party’s record on environmental issues has been a subject of controversy in the past.

In 2016, the party’s then-candidate, John Dramani Mahama, was criticized for his handling of the galamsey issue, with many accusing him of being soft on the perpetrators.

The latest allegations against the NDC are likely to further fuel the debate on the party’s commitment to environmental and social issues, and may have implications for the party’s fortunes in the upcoming elections.

The residents of Mankranso have called on the government to take immediate action to stop the Togolese miners and bring them to book. They have also called on the NDC to come clean on its alleged involvement in the sponsorship of the miners.

“We want the government to take action and stop the Togolese miners,” one of the residents said.

“We also want the NDC to tell us the truth about their involvement in this activity.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe