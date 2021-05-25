Kotoko Coach Flies Out To Portugal

Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko will travel to Dormaa tomorrow for their crunch tie against Aduana Stars without their head coach, Mariano Barreto.

The Portuguese trainer has left for his native country to renew his UEFA Pro coaching licence.

His departure offers his assistant Pedro Manual an opportunity to steer the technical affairs of the club when they cross swords with the Dormaa-based side.

The club’s social media captured the coach’s departure thus “Our Head Coach, Mariano Barreto departs to his country Portugal and returns on May 27, 2021.

“The short trip is necessary to aid our gaffer renew his UEFA Pro coaching licence. Assistant Coach Pedro Manual will take charge of the team in the intervening period.”

Since taking over the Kotoko coaching job from Maxwell Konadu in December last year, Barreto has recorded five wins, three draws and a loss.

The Porcupine Warriors are joint leaders with perennial rivals Hearts of Oak with 46 points.

With eight games to the end of the season, Hearts of Oak dethroning Kotoko from the summit last Friday has heightened the stakes in the competition.

Hearts moving to the top spot is their first since 2016.

