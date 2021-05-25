Police Deepen Intelligence-led Policies – IGP

IGP James Oppong Boanuh

The Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, has said the police is deepening its intelligence-led policing to fight sophisticated crime.

“We found out that the general perception is that in some places, crime is going up, rather we take the responsibility for ensuring that irrespective of whatever happens, we are able to provide services that satisfy the people of Ghana,” he said.

The IGP was speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day National Police Conference which brought together commanders in the seventeen police regions of the country as well as some directors of some specialised units at the police headquarters.

The conference dubbed, “The role of leadership in preventing violent crimes and promoting community safety,” was held at Senchi in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Oppong Boanuh said that the police is going to put more strategies in place to ensure that they have more detective training to assist patrol officers on the ground.

He said that day and night patrols were going to be intensified as a measure of revamping the visibility patrol concept and ensure their presence in all parts of the country.

“We are also going to ensure that every police officer who graduates from the Police Training School will have a high risk operation course to boost their confidence,” he said.

New Units

The IGP said in recent times, crime has become ‘sophisticated and complex’ and to match up, the service has created two new units, the K9 Unit, for its operational and the air wing activities.

Mr. Oppong Boanuh said the construction of the hangars have been completed to take delivery of helicopters.

He said the six police officers who were undergoing aviation and flying training programme in South Africa had also completed their course and were back.

The IGP charged the various commanders to prioritise the welfare of men and women of the service and ensure they are given the maximum attention to discharge their duties professionally.

He bemoaned recent incidences of suicide among service personnel and stressed that counselling units within the service have been strengthened to manage personnel who find themselves in stressful situations.

The IGP reiterated the need to build trust between the police and the public since information is key to securing maximum protection of lives and property in the country.

He added the administration will institute a performance league table among the regional commands to ensure a healthy competition in crime fighting.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Interior, Adelaide Annor-Kumi, who delivered the closing remarks, urged commanders to continue to reflect on the strategies that have been proposed to fight violent crimes to make the communities safe and said the government will continue to support the police to function effectively.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey