GAF Issues Fresh Galamsey Warning

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama

A high-powered military team at the head of which was the Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has undertaken a confirmatory reconnaissance of illegal mining sites and warned that equipment used in the activity will be destroyed.

The reconnaissance afforded the team to appraise progress on Operation Halt II, the illegal mining elimination exercise being undertaken by the military.

The team during the inspection “came across signs which indicated that there were still some illegal mining activities going on in some of the areas that had hitherto been cleared by Operation Halt II.”

The high-powered team observed that the illegal miners were active at night and that they were protected by armed guards.

The team also found used cartridges at the sites and was quick to order the Operation Halt II patrol that accompanied it “destroy logistics found in these areas,” according to the GAF Directorate of Public Relations statement.

Following the disturbing discovery, the GAF announces for the information of illegal miners especially that “all citizens especially those living in and around major rivers and their tributaries, and forest areas that Operation Halt II is still in progress, any equipment found in and around water bodies and forest reserves would be destroyed.”

By A.R. Gomda