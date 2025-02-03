Kotoko vs Nsoatreman Clash: Supporter Pooley Stabbed to Death 

The late Pooley

Reports available to Daily Guide Network indicate that popular Asante Kotoko supporter, known as ‘Pooley’, has been stabbed to death in Nsoatre following the clash between Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko.

This tragic incident was addressed in a press statement issued by the management of the Kotoko football club, which stated, “Tragically, one of our supporters who was stabbed during the violence has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. This senseless loss of life is devastating, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Asante Kotoko fraternity.”

The management strongly condemned the violent and unacceptable incidents that marred the Ghana Premier League Match Week 19 fixture against Nsoatreman FC at Nana Koramansah Park.

They indicated that from the moment of their arrival at the stadium, their team faced open hostility, including confrontations from sections of the home supporters.

Despite these provocations, they remained committed to fair competition and proceeded with the game in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“Unfortunately, the actions of the home crowd throughout the match were completely unacceptable. Missiles were thrown at our bench on multiple occasions, creating an unsafe environment for our players and officials,” part of the statement read.

The situation escalated further when their Head of Media suffered a serious ear injury after being struck by an object. In a shocking act of aggression, some supporters invaded the pitch and physically attacked their goalkeeper, Mohammed Camara, while also hurling missiles at him.

Beyond the events on the field, reports indicate that media personnel and supporters who traveled from Kumasi to cover and support the team were also attacked.

The violent scenes resulted in extensive damage to valuable equipment belonging to the club, including laptops, communication devices used by the technical team, and other essential audio-visual gadgets.

“This level of destruction is unacceptable and further highlights the urgent need for stronger security measures at league venues,” they stated.

“Despite these grave security breaches, and due to our firm belief in fairness and the integrity of the competition, we continued and completed the game. Nevertheless, it is deeply troubling that such acts of hooliganism persist in our league, endangering players, officials, media personnel, and supporters,” they added.

The Asante Kotoko management expressed their commitment to fully cooperate with the Ghana Football Association in any investigations and expects swift and firm action to be taken against those responsible.

They called on all stakeholders to take decisive steps to ensure the safety of all teams, officials, and supporters, as they remain resolute in their pursuit of professionalism and fair play.

“Football must be played in a secure and fair environment, and these acts of violence must not be tolerated,” the statement concluded.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke