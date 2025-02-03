Accra Brewery PLC Announces New Beverage Prices

In a move that is set to impact beverage lovers across the nation, Accra Brewery PLC has officially announced new pricing for its range of popular drinks. Effective immediately, the new prices reflect the company’s response to market conditions and the rising costs of production.

The updated pricing will apply to a variety of well-known brands under the brewery’s umbrella, ensuring that customers can continue to enjoy their favorite beverages while also considering the adjustments. Accra Brewery PLC remains committed to providing high-quality products, and the new prices aim to maintain competitive positioning in the market.

Consumers are encouraged to visit local retailers to view the revised prices and enjoy the offerings from one of Ghana’s leading breweries. For more detailed information on the price changes, please visit the company’s official website or contact customer care 0800433433

Stay tuned for further updates as Accra Brewery PLC continues to innovate and adapt within the beverage industry.