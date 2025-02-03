Standard Chartered Hosts Global Market Outlook 2025

Clarity, strategy and expert guidance are crucial for individuals making informed financial decisions. At the recently held Standard Chartered 2025 Global Market Outlook, themed “Playing Your Trump Card,” clients walked away better informed, better equipped and more confident about navigating this year’s investment landscape.

The event, a flagship gathering for the Bank’s clients provided exclusive insights into market trends, investment strategies and global economic expectations for 2025. More than just numbers and forecasts, it was an opportunity for clients to interact with experts and executives from Standard Chartered on their financial aspirations for 2025 and beyond. Invited guests and clients asked pressing questions and received tailored advice on optimising their portfolios.

One of the key takeaways from the event was the importance of diversification. Attendees gained valuable insights into why equities and gold are expected to outperform cash and how diversification of investments could help deliver higher returns over short to medium term. Clients were also presented with tactical opportunities for investment around the globe and how they could leverage on Standard Chartered vast network capabilities to meet their financial aspirations.

A recurring theme was the need for portfolio resilience in response to geopolitical and economic shifts. There were also conversations on how to position investments to stay ahead of potential risks and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Beyond investments, the session also touched on wealth protection and legacy planning. The Bank highlighted its partnership with Prudential Insurance, offering life insurance solutions to ensure financial security for families and future generations.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where clients received responses from Standard Chartered’s top financial experts. In a gesture of appreciation, selected clients were received exclusive Standard Chartered souvenirs, rounding off a truly valuable experience.

For attendees, this was more than just an investment seminar, it was an insightful session on financial empowerment. With market-tested strategies, expert-backed insights, and tailored advisory services, clients left the event with a renewed sense of confidence for their financial decisions for 2025.