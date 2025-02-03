Tems Thanks Her Mum After Grammy Win

Tems and Mum captured in a photograph on Grammy awards stage

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her mother, Dr. Olasimbo Davidson, for her unwavering support in the music industry following her victory for Best African Music Performance with the song “Love Me Jeje.”

Tems triumphed over fellow Nigerian nominees Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Rema in this year’s African category.

She received three nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards: Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, and Best African Music Performance, bringing her career total to eight nominations.

Upon receiving the award, Tems said, “My heart is beating so fast. Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and giving me this team. Tomorrow is my mum’s birthday, and this is her first Grammys. I just want to thank you, Mum; you have really done a lot for me and my brother. Happy Birthday, Mum!.

Tems rose to prominence after being featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence,” which peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of a remix featuring Justin Bieber. The song earned her a Grammy Award nomination.

That same year, she was also featured on the track “Fountains” by Canadian rapper Drake.

The 67th annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, also celebrated Beyoncé’s win for Best Country Album with “Cowboy Carter.”

Chappell Roan took home the award for Best New Artist, while Sabrina Carpenter won her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet.

Other notable winners included Doechii for Best Rap Album (Alligator Bites Never Heal), Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with “Die with A Smile,” and Shakira for Best Latin Pop Album with “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” Amy Allen was named Songwriter of the Year, while The Rolling Stones won Best Rock Album for “Hackney Diamonds”. Daniel Nigro took home Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Sabrina Carpenter won Best Solo Pop Performance for “Espresso.”

The night also saw awards given for Best Dance/Electronic Album (Brat — Charli XCX), Best Remixed Recording (“Espresso” Remix — FNZ Mark Ronson), and various other categories celebrating the best in music across genres.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke