Announce Hajj Fees – Concerned Muslims Association of Ghana

The concerned Muslims Association of Ghana have expressed distress in the silence of the government to announce the 2025 hajj fees.

In a statement, the group explained that there is limited time to undertake the pilgrimage since hajj is a few months away and pilgrims need ample time to also prepare.

The group is worried about the interim hajj task force set up by President Mahama who have returned home about two weeks ago from Saudi Arabia for a conference on hajj and have officially registered Ghana for the hajj as well as engaged service providers to provide hajj services to Ghanaian pilgrims but are still silent on hajj processes and fees to be paid by pilgrims.

The group used the opportunity to call on the government to announce hajj fees and also remind the president of his political promise to the Muslim community to drastically reduce hajj fees.

“ We are calling on the government to urgently announce the hajj fee, we also want to remind President Mahama and the NDC of the political promise to the Zongo community and Muslims to reduce the hajj fare “drastically” as announced by president Mahama” it stated.

The group emphasized that they are looking forward to a drastic reduction of the GHS 75000 cedis paid by pilgrims last year which was described as exorbitant by the President and the NDC.

However, the group also informed the government to be bold enough to tell them the truth if they are caught up in a conundrum and cannot find subsidy to fufill their promise.

By Florence Asamoah Adom