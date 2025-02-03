Assemblies Of God Leaders Call On Vice President

Members of the Executive Presbytery of the Assemblies of God, Ghana led by the General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Wengam have paid a courtesy call on the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman in Accra.

The purpose was to congratulate, pray with her, and discuss issues of national importance.

Rev. Wengam expressed the hope that Professor Opoku Agyeman’s ascension to the second most important office in the land would inspire many women to aspire for higher heights.

He commended the Vice President for her “solid track record in the fields of academia and leadership.”

Rev. Wengam admonished the presidency to pursue their vision with diligence, not neglecting integrity and godliness.

Professor Opoku-Agyeman called for greater partnership between the church and the state in meeting the socioeconomic needs of the citizenry.

She lauded Assemblies of God, Ghana for investing in the areas of education and health.

A Daily Guide Report