COCOBOD Signs Pact With Apex Brasil

COCOBOD CEO, Randy Abbey (R) exchanging pleasantries with the delegation

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has signed a Declaration of Intent to cooperate

with Apex Brasil and the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock to strengthen bilateral collaboration in the cocoa sector.

The signing took place during a high-level meeting at Cocoa House in Accra as part of a Brazilian Presidential Mission to Africa.

The Brazilian delegation, led by Brazilian Ambassador to Ghana, Mariana Madeira,officials from Apex Brasil, and the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, engaged COCOBOD’s Acting Chief Executive and management team in discussions on enhancing technical and economic cooperation between the two nations.

The discussions also focused on leveraging Brazilian technology to improve cocoa productivity, exchange best practices in disease management, and foster research collaboration between Brazil’s cocoa sector and the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG).

Among some of the major discussions by the delegation include the global cocoa economy and pricing dynamics and the importance of collaborating among the world’s five largest cocoa-producing nations – Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Brazil, Nigeria, and Ecuador – to improve farmer incomes and promote sustainability in the cocoa value chain.

The visit further explored areas of scientific cooperation, including joint research on cocoa flavour analysis and strategies for managing cocoa diseases such as Witches’ Broom in Brazil and Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease (CSSVD) in Ghana.

The delegation further expressed interest in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire’s Living Income Differential (LID) of $400 per tonne, a model that ensures better earnings for cocoa farmers.

At the end of the meeting, the three parties—COCOBOD, ApexBrasil, and the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock—signed the Declaration of Intent to Cooperate.

According to COCOBOD, the agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations, promoting sustainable cocoa farming, and enhancing research collaborations between

Ghana and Brazil.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah