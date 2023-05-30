Kpessa Whyte Cautioned And Discharged For Contempt

Michael Kpessa-Whyte

The Supreme Court has cautioned and discharged a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Michael Kpessa-Whyte who was cited for contempt for calling the court ‘stupid’.

The University of Ghana lecturer was summoned to appear before the court today to show cause why he should not be punished for the comments which sought to bring disaffection to the court and denigrate its reputation.

The summons issued by the court indicated that Prof. Kpessa-Whyte on May 19, 2023, made disparaging comments on his Twitter handle, including one which read: “The highest Court of the Land has been turned into a ‘Stupid Court.”

The comments were made two days after the Supreme Court directed Parliament to expunge the name of now disqualified Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyekye Quayson, from its records, declaring his election null and void.

The summons also listed among others, comments such as “They have succeeded in turning a Supreme Court into a Stupid Court. Common – sense is now a scarce commodity.”

“A major element in the death of democracies is partisanship in the delivery of justice.

Our judges need lessons in political philosophy and ethics. Time will tell.”

The charge which indicated that his tweet had scandalised, ridiculed and prejudiced the court was read to him and pleaded his guilty although he had previously pleaded not guilty, and “guilty with explanation.”

A 5-member panel of the court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu and assisted by Justices Avril Lovelace Johnson, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Samuel Asiedu and George Koomson convicted him on his own plea.

His lawyer, Dr. Justice Srem Sai, said the convict has regretted his action and subsequently pulled down the tweet and issued a public apology immediately the issue was brought to his attention.

“It is our humble prayer in all humility to plead for mercy, clemency from your Lordship’s seat of justice. We also are undertaking that such a sad and regrettable occurrence will not ever happen again,” his counsel added.

The court in its judgement cautioned and discharged him of the offence.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak