Kurt Okraku Engages Albania, Kosovo FA Heads On VAR, Football Development

Okraku (m) with Albania, Kosovo FA heads

PRESIDENT OF the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and CAF 2nd Vice President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has held high-level meetings with the Presidents of the Albanian and Kosovo Football Federations as part of a working visit to Tirana, Albania.

The discussions, held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, with Armand Duka, President of the Albanian Football Association and UEFA Vice President, and Agim Ademi, President of the Football Federation of Kosovo, focused on strengthening ties and fostering collaboration between the football governing bodies.

Central to the dialogue was the potential implementation of a centralized Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in Ghana, inspired by Albania’s innovative model. The Albanian system allows for multiple matches to be officiated using VAR technology from a single, centralised command center—a cost-effective and efficient setup that aligns with the GFA’s vision for a phased VAR rollout in Ghana.

Okraku also expressed admiration for Albania’s cutting-edge football medical infrastructure and its football museum concept, both of which he believes could significantly enhance Ghana’s football development efforts.

“I am very impressed with what I’ve seen here. Working closely with my colleagues from Albania and Kosovo, we are exploring ways to replicate these great initiatives back home,” Okraku stated during the visit.

Armand Duka praised Ghana’s historic contributions to international football, expressing strong interest in leveraging Ghana’s football expertise. “We admire your success and experience on the international stage and believe we can benefit from your know-how,” Duka said.

The visit marks a significant step in deepening international cooperation and innovation-driven growth for Ghanaian football.

By Wletsu Ransford