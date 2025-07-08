Kotoko Clinch 9th President’s Cup Against Hearts

Kotoko players jubilating

KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko came from behind to beat archrivals Accra Hearts of Oak in a 2-1 victory to lift the 2025 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) President’s Cup – the ninth time since its introduction.

The match which was played in front of a large crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium, with President John Mahama in attendance, lived up to the hype as both sides approached the game with the ‘winner takes all’ mentality.

The Phobians under the management of new head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, were the better side in the early stages of the first half and took the lead in the 23rd minute through Hamza Issah who capitalised on Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Camara’s horrendous attempt to hold on to a cross.

Kotoko came back stronger in the second half and grabbed the equaliser through Konadu Yiadom who headed Peter Amidu’s cross into his own net. Two minutes later, Kotoko scored their second goal of the game through Kwame Opoku to give the Porcupine Warriors the lead.

Midway through the second half, Amidu was strangely ruled offside before further controversy ensued after Hearts of Oak’s goal was ruled offside with a very tight call.

The win extends Kotoko’s unbeaten run against Hearts of Oak to five matches and gives the Porcupine Warriors another reason to celebrate ahead of their trip to South Africa for the Toyota Cup, where they will face Kaizer Chiefs.

Hearts on the other hand are set to leave for Nigeria to compete in the eight-team Eko International Tournament.