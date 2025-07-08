NPP Boycotts Ablekuma North Rerun

Justin Kodua Frimpong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to conduct a parliamentary rerun in 19 polling stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

According to the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP candidate, Akua Afriyie, rightfully won the 2024 election hence there is no need for a rerun.

Speaking at a press briefing today at the party office in Ablekuma North, Mr Frimpong argued that the NPP secured a clear victory in the constituency and accused the EC of undermining the will of the people by ordering a rerun.

“We will not be part of any rerun in Ablekuma North,” the NPP General Secretary declared.

Mr. Frimpong described the EC’s decision as unjust and urged the Commission to act in accordance with the facts and evidence presented during the electoral process.

The EC had earlier announced a rerun of the parliamentary election in 19 polling stations in Ablekuma North, citing irregularities in the collation process—specifically, the absence of validation by some Presiding Officers on scanned results.

However, the NPP maintains that all necessary procedures were followed and that the party’s agents, along with EC officials, had duly verified and signed the results at the polling stations involved.

The Electoral Commission is yet to respond formally to the NPP’s demands.

A Daily Guide Report