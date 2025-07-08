Ghana’s Araphat Mohammed Suffers ACL Injury, Set For Lengthy Spell On Sidelines

Araphat Mohammed

GHANAIAN MIDFIELDER Araphat Mohammed is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2025/26 football season after sustaining an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury during a pre-season friendly.

The 19-year-old picked up the injury while playing for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in a warm-up match against AC Horsens on Saturday, June 28. Araphat, who came off the bench in the second half, was involved in a late-game challenge that led to the serious setback.

A graduate of the renowned Right to Dream Academy, Araphat joined Nordsjaelland last season and made six appearances in his debut campaign. His promising start with the Danish Superliga side has now been abruptly halted, ruling him out of the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

Reacting to the news, Nordsjaelland’s football director Alexander Riget expressed his disappointment, stating that “We are very sorry about Araphat. He had come back well after the summer break and was well underway with the preseason, and then it’s just hard when the accident hits that way. But of course, we will do everything we can to get him back as strongly and as quickly as possible.”

The young Ghanaian faces a lengthy recovery process as he begins rehabilitation following the injury.

BY Wletsu Ransford