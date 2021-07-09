Kuuku Dadzie Hot Over Kotoko Match Fixing Claims

Kotoko drew 1-1 with King Faisal last Sunday

Ebusua Dwarfs head trainer, James Kuuku Dadzie, is hot over match fixing claims he allegedly made against the Asante Kotoko – King Faisal game last Saturday.

His comment has as a result stirred the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to react by charging the former Black Stars defender.

A Ghana FA statement said, “The compliance and Integrity officer of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has taken notice of a statement made by Ebusua Dwarfs coach James Kuuku Dadzie – alleging that King Faisal played a fixed match against Asante Kotoko on match day 32 of the Ghana Premier League.

“Per the provisions of the GFA Disciplinary Code and Code of Ethics, Kuuku Dadzie has a duty to disclose or provide such information to the Association to deal with it.”

It added, “Kuuku Dadzie therefore has by close of business on Thursday, July 8 to provide the Integrity and Compliance officer all relevant information and or evidence required of him through

“He can also submit written evidence and present to the office of the General Secretary in Accra. Failing which will attract charges of bringing the game into disrepute and tarnishing the image of Asante Kotoko SC, King Faisal Babes FC and the Ghanaian game.”

Dadzie, 1978 AFCON winner, who joined Dwarfs close to a month following the resignation of Ernest Quartey Thompson, claims the Len Clay clash in Obuasi was fixed.

He was quoted by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM for claiming that Kotoko and Faisal engaged in a match of convenience to aid Faisal avoid relegation from the elite League.

The former Ghana defender noted “King Faisal has been buying matches. Playing against Kotoko, they bought the match. We know it. I insist they bought the match. Kotoko against King Faisal was a fixed match. Kotoko came to us promising us to beat Hearts I am telling you for a fact.”

Kotoko drew 1-1 with Faisal after striker Andy Kumi came off the bench to equalise Ibrahim Zuberu early strike.

Meanwhile, the recently hired trainer has denied vehemently on Asempa FM granting interview to the said radio station, although he was captured in a recorded interview.

