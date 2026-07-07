Kwadwo Sheldon Mocks ‘Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti

Kwadwo Sheldon

GHANAIAN CONTENT Creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, is mocking the government’s ‘Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti’ backyard poultry policy after news broke that some beneficiaries have started consuming the chickens they received because they cannot afford feed.

According to him, many recipients lack the funds to buy poultry feed, forcing them to eat the birds instead of rearing them for long-term income.

In a post on X, Kwadwo Sheldon weighed in on the issue, stating, “Dem say the beneficiaries of the ‘Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti’ policy start dey eat the chicken cos dem no get money to buy feeds for the nkokↃ (sic).”

Following the post, fresh concerns have been raised about the sustainability of the policy and whether adequate support structures are in place for beneficiaries to maintain the project.

Suleiman replied to Kwadwo Sheldon’s post, saying, “24-hour economy but the chicken can’t even eat for 24 hours.”

Wiseworld stated, “Feed prices are currently doing high jump, what did they expect? The chickens had to make the ultimate sacrifice.”

Manta wrote, “The water carry my nkokↃ nkitinkiti all go.”

The ‘NkokↃ Nkitinkiti’ programme was launched as a flagship initiative to reduce Ghana’s massive reliance on imported poultry. It distributed 3 to 7 million day-old chicks to households and backyards to empower citizens as well as cut down poultry imports.

Beneficiaries were provided with 50 chicks along with initial feed support and technical guidance to get started.

The long-term plan was for citizens to rear the fowls, produce eggs, and generate sustainable profits.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke