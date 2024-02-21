Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Leads NPP Manifesto Committee For 2024 General Elections

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has made a significant move in the party’s preparations for the upcoming 2024 general elections by constituting a dedicated Manifesto Committee.

Led by Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the outgoing Majority Leader, this committee will play a crucial role in developing a strategic and comprehensive manifesto that tackles Ghana’s pressing socio-economic challenges.

The committee, newly formed, has been given a mandate to conduct a thorough review of the party’s previous manifestos from the 2016 and 2020 elections. By engaging with a wide range of stakeholders and involving sector ministers, who will serve as advisors, the committee’s goal is to create a forward-looking and pragmatic manifesto that resonates with the needs of the Ghanaian populace.

Composed of distinguished individuals, the committee’s structure includes various positions responsible for overseeing different aspects of the manifesto development process. Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu will serve as the Chairman, with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as the Vice-Chairman, and Evron Hughes as the Secretary. Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu and Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah will act as the Manifesto Committee Coordinators.

Additionally, the committee is divided into sub-committees, each chaired by experts in their respective fields.

These include Dr. Assibey Yeboah (Economy), Tony Oteng Gyasi (Trade and Industry), Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku (Energy and Petroleum), William Oppong-Bio (Agriculture), Dr. Augustine Blay (Communication and Digitalization), Dr. Gideon Boako (Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources), Dr. Emmanuel Marfo (Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment), Maxwell Opoku Agyeman (Legal and Governance), Justina Marigold (Local Government), Kwabena Agyapong (Housing and Infrastructure), Hassan Tampuli (Transport), Edward Asomani (Security), Michael Oquaye Jnr (Foreign Affairs), Asamoah Gyan (Youth and Sports), Juliet Asante (Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts), Ama Serwaa (Gender), Kofi Dzamesi (Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs, and Civil Society), Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie (Health), and Dr. Prince Hamid Armah (Education).

In a statement issued and signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications says the Flagbearer stressed the importance of collaboration and collective efforts in shaping a manifesto that reflects the aspirations and priorities of the Ghanaian people.

With a diverse and experienced committee in place, the NPP aims to deliver a transformative agenda that resonates with voters and sets the stage for success in the upcoming elections.

-BY Vincent Kubi