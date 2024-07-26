Mala Majo Ent. Gears Up For Adelaide Fringe

Some members of the Mala Majo Entertainment

Accra-based Mala Majo Entertainment is poised to make it to the 2025 edition of the Adelaide Fringe, a world-renowned annual arts festival in Australia that celebrates culture and artists from across the globe.

According to Mala Majo Entertainment’s CEO, Fredrick Nii Kpakpo Addo who is a master drummer, multi-instrumentalist, choreographer and singer, the Adelaide Fringe brings people together and provides a platform for artists to share their unique perspectives.

It is, therefore, a good arena for his set-up to showcase worthy stuff from Ghana and Africa.

Fredrick Addo spends time in Ghana and Australia and has attended events at the Adelaide Fringe on several occasions.

He says the festival is a hub for emerging talent, as well as a destination for established artists from around the world, stressing that Mala Majo Entertainment is determined to make an impact there next year.

“Our prime aim is to preserve, promote and share our wonderful heritage with the rest of the world through music and dance.

“The Adelaide Fringe is Australia’s biggest arts festival and a must-visit destination for travellers seeking fresh cultural experiences, and we have a lot to offer,” the Mala Majo Entertainment’s CEO stated.

“We have on our own done great work around Africa organising festival events. It’s time to take it outside of the continent for more people to see what we do so well,” he added.

Mala Majo Entertainment has over the last decade, exposed vibrant culture to a lot of people by way of music and dance workshops, as well as live appearances at festivals and community outreach events.

The outfit’s last major event in Ghana was the Mala Majo Music and Cultural Festival at Nungua in Accra, in September 2023. It was on the theme “Empowering, Uplifting and Preserving our Traditions.”

It turned out to be a sort of Olympics of Ghanaian music and dance, as traditional bands from across the country performed for enthusiastic local and visiting audiences.

“We have always been proud to help grow, promote and transform our arts and culture sector. We believe featuring at the Adelaide Fringe 2025 would be a viable platform for the expression of our abilities to the over 10,000 people expected to patronise the festival,” Fredrick Addo said.

By George Clifford Owusu