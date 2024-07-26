Progress Update: Ashaiman-Akosombo Junction Road Project Underway

Significant developments have been reported on the 64km Ashaiman to Akosombo Junction Road Project, a critical infrastructure initiative that forms part of the Eastern Corridor Road upgrading (Lot 1).

The ongoing project encompasses the design and construction of a dual carriageway stretching from the Ashaiman Roundabout to Akosombo Junction.

Additionally, key components of the project include the construction of a flyover at the Ashaiman Roundabout, an interchange at Asutsuare Junction, as well as the erection of eleven pedestrian footbridges, three river bridges, and various ancillary works such as drainage structures and walkways.

The road project, which holds strategic importance in enhancing transportation efficiency and connectivity within the region, aims to transform the existing road network into a modern, high-capacity corridor capable of accommodating increased traffic volumes. The construction of a dual carriageway will not only expedite travel between Ashaiman and Akosombo Junction but also contribute to alleviating congestion and improving road safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Furthermore, the incorporation of a flyover at the Ashaiman Roundabout and an interchange at Asutsuare Junction reflects the project’s emphasis on enhancing traffic flow and reducing bottlenecks at critical junctions along the route.

These infrastructure additions are anticipated to streamline vehicular movement and facilitate smoother transitions for commuters navigating through these intersections.

The installation of eleven pedestrian footbridges underscores the project’s commitment to promoting pedestrian safety and accessibility, particularly in areas with high foot traffic. Additionally, the construction of three river bridges will enhance connectivity across water bodies, fostering improved mobility and facilitating economic activities in surrounding communities.

As the Ashaiman to Akosombo Junction Road Project progresses, stakeholders have expressed optimism regarding the positive impact it is expected to have on regional development and socio-economic growth. The comprehensive scope of works, encompassing a range of infrastructural elements, signifies a holistic approach towards enhancing the overall transportation infrastructure in the region.

With construction activities underway and milestones being achieved, the Ashaiman to Akosombo Junction Road Project stands as a testament to the commitment towards advancing infrastructure development and fostering sustainable progress in the Eastern Corridor region.

By Vincent Kubi