Aklerh Set To Rock Le Shrine @ Laboma Beach

The vibrant and dynamic Dancehall Queen, Aklerh, is set to light up Le Shrine inside Laboma Beach with an electrifying performance that promises to be unforgettable on Saturday, August 3.

Known for her energetic dancehall artistry and unique voice, Aklerh’s shows are always a feast for the senses, blending powerful vocals with high-energy dance routines.

This performance follows a remarkable year for Aklerh, who was recently crowned Female Dancehall Artiste at the maiden edition of the Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards.

Her achievements reflect her dedication to her craft and undeniable talent, making her a standout figure in the Ghanaian music scene.

According to Ghanaian International star Reggie Zippy, “I believe she will be the face of Ghanaian and African dancehall music with her talent. I am still monitoring her growth and progress, I think she has the fighting spirit to succeed.”

The event will feature special guest performances by some of Ghana’s finest talents, including Kojo Kombolo, Konkarah, Osagyefo, and Ras Kuuku.

These artistes, known for their own vibrant styles and musical prowess, will join Aklerh in delivering a night filled with rhythm, beats, and positive vibes.

As the reigning dancehall queen, Aklerh’s message is clear. She says, “My music is to celebrate life and positivity because my performances are not just about the music but also about creating an uplifting and joyous atmosphere that resonates with my fans.”

For those seeking an elevated experience, a VIP package is available on demand, offering exclusive access and premium benefits.