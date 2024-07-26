Esther Smith To Host Concert In Accra, Kumasi

Esther Smith

The Ghanaian gospel music landscape is set to experience a powerful revival as Esther Smith, the revered gospel music legend, announces her much-anticipated comeback with a live concert series.

Esther Smith, whose soulful voice and inspiring lyrics have touched countless lives, has been a cornerstone of Ghanaian gospel music for over two decades.

Her return to the music scene after a long hiatus is not just a personal comeback, but a rejuvenation of the spirit of gospel music in Ghana.

The live concert will take place in Kumasi on August 25 and Accra on August 30, 2024.

It promises to be a grand celebration of faith, music, and unity, with top gospel musicians joining Esther Smith on stage to support her.

The concert is set to offer a transformative experience, blending powerful worship sessions with uplifting gospel music. Attendees can expect a mix of Esther Smith’s classic hits and new compositions that resonate with her renewed spiritual journey.

Joining Esther Smith on stage will be a collection of Ghana’s top gospel musicians, each bringing their unique style and energy to the concert.

“This concert is more than just a performance; it’s a ministry. After years of reflection, prayer, and personal growth, I feel called to share hope, love, and salvation through my music once again,” said Esther Smith.

Known for timeless hits such as “Gye No Di”, “Nipa”, and “Onyame Ye”, Esther Smith’s music transcends generations, continuing to inspire both the young and old. Her journey has been one of resilience and unwavering faith. The story of Esther Smith is seen as a testament to the power of faith and the importance of listening to one’s spiritual calling.

The return of Esther Smith represents a reconnection with a beloved artiste whose music has been a source of comfort and inspiration.

As the concert dates draw near, the excitement continues to build. This is more than a concert; it is a homecoming, a celebration of faith, and a testament to the enduring power of gospel music.