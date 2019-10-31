Landlord Ejects NDC From Its Greater Accra Regional Office

DGN Online has gathered that the Opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has been asked to move out by the landlord at its Greater Accra Regional Office located at Kokomlemle.

According to sources, the party has failed to renew its rent for some year’s now forcing the landlord to eject them from the offices.

Subsequently, a notice has been posted at the edifice inviting the Public to rent the facility.

The rented office previously served as the National Headquarters of the party now the regional office before they move to the $20 Million offices at Kokomlemle.

BY Daniel Bampoe