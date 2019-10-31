Prudential Life Launches New Insurance Policy

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana Limited has unveiled its new insurance policy dubbed: PruWealth Plan

PruWealth Plan is a policy that provides both investment and protection for a policyholder.

The PruWealth Plan can be an investment for a parent planning for the university education of a child, a couple starting out their lives saving, to home owners or a seasoned professional preparing for retirement.

The policy, launched on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Accra, calculates the amount needed for a policyholder to save everyday in order to achieve their financial goals in 10 to 15 years.

With a minimum of GH¢ 100, 000, there is an option to include an inflation protector that can be tailored to everyone’s preferred lump sum pay-out over their term of investment.

In addition, the PruWealth Plan guarantees 100 percent reimbursement of all premiums paid, plus interest, if the policyholder outlives the term of the policy without making a claim, which also includes free insurance cover for an additional five years.

In the event of a permanent disability or death, the PruWealth Plan is expected to pay the total sum assured upfront, waives all premiums payments for the remainder of the policy term and pays the sum assured again on maturity of the policy.

Chief Executive of Prudential Ghana, Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, speaking at the launch, indicated that “the PruWealth Plan protects our customers from the uncertainties of life, and will provide for our customer’s dreams and aspirations to be achieved.”

On her part, Chief Strategy Officer of Prudential Life Ghana, Jane Mingle, explained that PruWealth Plan will help Prudential bring the benefits of life insurance to more Ghanaians.

Prudential reportedly has over two million customers and it is one of the fastest growing life insurers in Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue