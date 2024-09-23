Late Gospel Star KODA Laid To Rest

The late gospel star, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA, was laid to rest on Friday.

This followed a solemn all-white funeral service held at the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Dominion Centre on Spintex Road in Accra on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The event was attended by family, friends, and fans, who gathered to pay their final respects to the esteemed gospel singer and producer.

KODA’s funeral drew a large crowd from the music industry, with many of his colleagues showing up to honour his memory.

Notable attendees included gospel icons such as Joe Mettle, Uncle Ato, Ceccy Twum, Mary Ghansah, Sonnie Badu, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Eugene Zuta, Francis Amo, Diana Hamilton, Nii Okine, Akese Brempong, and Elder Mireku.

The revered gospel minister passed away on April 21, 2024, at the age of 45, after a brief illness. His legacy as both a gifted singer and producer left a lasting impact on Ghana’s gospel music scene. KODA is survived by his wife and three children.

The funeral service was followed by a private burial, marking the final farewell to a beloved figure in the gospel music community.