Wyllbee Buried With Machetes To Avenge His Death

The funeral of Ghanaian musician budding Wyllbee, whose real name was Wilberforce Appiah, took place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, in Kwadaso, Ashanti Region.

Wyllbee’s family and sympathizers bid him farewell with a unique and poignant gesture – burying him with two machetes to symbolize their quest for justice.

Background

Wyllbee’s life was cut short on July 5, 2024, when he was lynched by a mob in Abuakwa-Tanoso, Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred after residents suspected him of being a thief when he was seen urinating in a compound.

Despite claiming he visited a friend, Nana Yaa Nyarko, she denied knowing him, allegedly to protect her marriage.

Family’s Anger and Thirst for Justice

Wyllbee’s family has expressed frustration and anger throughout the court proceedings.

His mother, in particular, has been inconsolable. While trusting in the court system, they also believe in seeking revenge through spiritual means, hence the machetes.

Nana Yaa, the prime suspect, has faced hostility from the public, including being booed and attacked during court appearances.

She was granted bail on August 15, 2024, after multiple denials.

The case has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for further instructions, with the possibility of being transferred to a higher court.

Community Reactions

The incident has sparked outrage and debate about mob justice and the importance of justice being served through the legal system.

Wyllbee’s funeral drew a large crowd, with friends, family, and colleagues paying their respects.

His father, a pastor, delivered a heartfelt sermon.

BY Daniel Bampoe