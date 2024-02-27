Law Express Season 5 Premieres February 28

Nuhela Seidu

An upcoming season of Law Express will premiere on February 28, 2024, at 9pm on Metro TV, and on Pan African TV on March 4, 2024, at the same time.

Hosted by Nuhela Seidu, Law Express is set to equip Ghanaians with essential legal knowledge, empowering them to navigate various situations with confidence and clarity.

The season will continue airing weekly until the year ends.

According to Ms. Seidu, the show aims to highlight the importance of understanding legal concepts and the laws of the land.

She emphasised, “The foundation of any functioning society hinges on the citizens understanding their rights, interests, and responsibilities. Basic legal knowledge ensures they know what they are entitled to and what is required of them.”

The first episode will explore ‘The Lawyer-Client Relationship; Obligations of the Client’, shedding light on the responsibilities of clients in their interactions with legal practitioners. With the participation of two esteemed legal practitioners, the show promises to be both informative and engaging.

Law Express, known for its commitment to providing accessible legal education, has become a highly valued programme among Ghanaian professionals and television enthusiasts alike.

Don’t miss the premiere of the new season on February 28 on Metro TV, and March 4 on Pan African TV, both at 9 PM. Weekly episodes will continue airing on Wednesdays on both TV stations at 9 PM.