Leaders And Loyalty

The Art of Leadership

How does it feel to be a follower of a loyal leader? And how do you think it would be like to be a follower of a disloyal leader? You obviously would not wish to be a follower of a disloyal leader. The bible clearly states that one of the cardinal qualifications for a leader is loyalty.

Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful.

1 Corinthians 4:2

A leader must be loyal to God, to his spouse, to his family, to his church and to his friends. A leader must also learn to be loyal to the people who follow him. The followers of a leader are an important group of people that a leader is responsible for. When it is time to demonstrate faithfulness to your followers, make sure you show them this faithfulness.

A leader is loyal to his vision.

A leader must be loyal to his vision. Leaders usually have a vision they are working to achieve. Because of that they stay committed to their visions until those visions are accomplished. This means that a leader is devoted, dedicated, and faithful to his vision. Nobody wants to follow someone who is unpredictable. Many years ago, I declared my interest in soul-winning and establishing people in Christ. I am still moving with the same vision.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge but the vision is still the same:

…a soul is a soul and is precious to God. He may be a beggar, a lawyer or a doctor; a soul is a soul and is precious to God. She may be a groundnut seller, a prostitute or a nurse; a soul is a soul and is precious to God…

Be a leader who keeps his vision! Be a leader who fulfils his vision! Be a leader who identifies with his vision! The Bible teaches that you should not associate with people who are prone to sudden mutations and sharp turns. It is dangerous to sit in a car when the driver constantly makes sudden turns. A good leader is therefore identified by his dedication to his vision.

My son, fear thou the Lord and the king: and meddle not with them that are given to change:

Proverbs 24:21

A leader is loyal to the people who have laboured with him.

Do not withhold the blessings of those who have laboured with you. Look at the example of Jesus towards those who laboured with Him, “Ye are they which have continued with me in my temptations. And I appoint unto you a kingdom, as my Father hath appointed unto me; That ye may eat and drink at my table in my kingdom, and sit on thrones judging the twelve tribes of Israel” (Luke 22:28-30).

When one of your followers is in trouble, show your loyalty. “David therefore departed thence, and escaped to the cave Adullam, and when his brethren and all his father’s house heard it, they went down thither to him. And every one that was in distress, and every one that was in debt, and every one that was discontented, gathered themselves unto him; and he became a captain over them: and there were with him about four hundred men” (1 Samuel 22:1-2).

These men who followed David were in different types of difficulties but David identified with all of them. That was why these four hundred men stayed with him. Remember that your followers are watching you closely. They will do what they see. If you do not betray them in their time of difficulty, they will not betray you in your time of difficulty.

Doeg the Edomite was instructed by Saul to kill the priests of God. In following Saul’s intructions, Doeg killed eighty-five priests that day. “And the king said to Doeg, Turn thou, and fall upon the priests. And Doeg the Edomite turned, and he fell upon the priests, and slew on that day fourscore and five persons that did wear a linen ephod” (1 Samuel 22:18). Abiathar ran away and went to tell David about it. David told Abiathar to stay with him and promised to protect the priest. David was not about to put Abiathar in any further danger. He rather promised him his protection.

Stay with me; do not be afraid, for he who seeks my life seeks your life. With me you shall be in safekeeping.

1 Samuel 22:23 (ESV)

Are you a leader? Follow the example of Jesus! Follow the example of King David! Be a faithful leader! Be a stable leader! Be a constant and loyal person and you will have a large following. Let your followers have confidence in your faithfulness. It will increase your following. May you be a faithful leader!

By Dag Heward-Mills