Maj. Gen. Essien Hands Over Northern Command

Major-General Matthew Essien handing over to Brigadier-General Frank Tei at the Northern Command

Major-General Matthew Essien has officially handed over to Brigadier-General Frank Tei as the new General Officer Commanding of the Northern Command.

Maj. Gen. Matthew Essien has been promoted as the Commandant of Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Accra.

At a handing over ceremony at the Northern Command in Tamale, the outgoing General Officer Commanding, Maj. Gen. Matthew Essien, said throughout the past couple of years, their focus has remained steadfast in achieving their objectives of creating a secured and peaceful environment for the socio-economic development of Ghana, and that the objective was often threatened by such challenges as logistical constraints, low manpower, extreme weather conditions among others.

He indicated that they have achieved some successes including the sustained deployments along the borders, successful conduct of exercises and efficient handling of chieftaincy disputes among others.

Maj. Gen. Matthew Essien thanked the Eagle fraternity for their utmost and steadfast loyalty towards the achievement of their set goals.

He urged them to continue to forge a stronger and adaptive force that is ready to fight emerging threats, and also safeguard the country’s cherished democracy.

Chief of the Army Staff, Major-General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, who was the guest of honour, said under the remarkable leadership of Maj. Gen. Essien, Northern Command has lived by its slogan ‘Valour and Tenacity’ and maintained the significant posture of the eagle which is the Command’s totem.

According to him, the outgoing General Officer found uncommon ways of solving the numerous welfare, logistics and administrative problems faced by Units, Detachments and individuals with such instinctive aptitude and thoughtfulness to the admiration of all, adding that Military Officers should always see the opportunity to Command as a service to humanity.

The Chief of the Army Staff congratulated Brigadier-General Frank Tei for his appointment, and that he is convinced that his wealth of experience and appointments held over the years will continue to propel the Command in achieving its mission.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu commended Maj. Gen. Matthew Essien for his selfless dedication to duty and leadership which has been instrumental in maintaining peace and security in the region.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale