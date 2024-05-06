Bawumia Assists Hearing Impaired Girl

The little girl (middle) with Egyapa Mercer (left) and the father

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has supported a six-year-old girl who has severe to profound hearing loss in both ears with GH¢20,000 to acquire hearing aid. According to information gathered, the little girl has been living with the condition for the past two years, and the situation has adversely affected her education.

A document from the Audiology Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, signed by the Principal Audiologist, Joseph Omane Boateng, noted that the little girl was recently examined at the facility.

According to the document, the girl would require hearing aid to support her level of hearing in order to acquire speech and communicate effectively.

It said since the device could not be supplied by the facility, an invoice from the supplier was issued to her parents for purchase.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Alhaji Labib Imam Ali, Western Regional Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), revealed that the girl’s parents were struggling to raise money for the hearing aid, but the Vice President, who was recently in the Western Region, had intervened by donating GH¢20,000 for the purchase of the hearing aid.

He said it was not the first time the Vice President was supporting someone from a Zongo community in the region.

He said Dr. Bawumia had already donated an amount of $40,000 to support a Deputy Chief Imam in the Western Region who was battling kidney failure to undergo treatment outside Ghana.

The Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, who donated the money on behalf of the Vice President, indicated that Dr. Bawumia is known for his support for the underprivileged.

He indicated that it is the hope of the Vice President that the amount given will be used for the intended purpose.

“We all know the Vice President is known for giving. He has love for humanity and consistently over the years has supported many underprivileged, it is in his nature to make such gestures.

“As part of his first round campaign tour, he visited the Western Region and through that, he was informed about the predicament of the six-year-old girl. Being a listening Vice President, he sent me as the MP for the area to support the young girl with the amount to purchase the hearing aid,” Egyapa Mercer pointed out.

The father of the little girl, Haruna Ousman, was grateful to the Vice President for the support, adding, “I pray that Allah will continue to bless the Vice President and make him victorious in the upcoming presidential election.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi