“Leverage Social Media To Grow Businesses” – Adwoa Wiafe

MTN Ghana’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Adwoa Wiafe, has advised Ghanaian businesses to leverage on social media’s advantages to grow their businesses.

Adwoa Wiafe said the country now operates in a digital economy, therefore, the need for small businesses and startups to leverage social media to come up to speed with the changing dynamics of conducting business in the country.

“Clearly, there’s a disconnection between those who see the benefits of social media and those struggling to get started. There is a need for businesses regardless of size to take advantage of the platform to market their product. This will enable them to attract a larger audience “she explained.

Adwoa Wiafe pointed out that the use of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat for business operations builds brand awareness and recognition. It also helps startup brands to identify their target audiences and provides responsive customer service for businesses.

She made this statement at the “21 Days of Y’ello Care” event in Accra under the theme: “Empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for communities”.

Adwoa Wiafe emphasized that the MTN Y’ello Care project designed a programmes on digital marketing to highlight the benefits of online marketing, customer care, and other digital skills training programs to equip the participants”.

Suzan Anyema Clottey, a participant of the MTN Y’ello Care in an interview with the media expressed gratitude to the MTN telecommunication group for the digital skills training.

“I have learned a lot about how to make effective use of social media in my businesses and customer care services. We are very grateful to MTN for this voluntary exercise and we promise to put what we have learned into practice.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke