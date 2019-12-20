Liverpool Capture Minamino

Takumi Minamino

Liverpool have announced the signing of FC Salzburg forward Takumi Minamino on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Minamino will officially join when the January transfer window opens on January 1. Sources have told ESPN the fee is £7.25 million and his debut could come against Everton in the FA Cup on Jan 5.

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true,” Minamino said.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.”

Klopp cracks up at epic question in Club World Cup news conference

Sources told ESPN how Liverpool beat Premier League rivals Manchester United to the Japan international’s signature by triggering the 24-year-old’s release clause following their Champions League victory against Salzburg last Tuesday.

And with the Austrian Bundesliga having closed down for its winter break, Minamino completed his medical at Liverpool on Wednesday ahead of the move.

“Their football is of such a high level and I did feel that they were the champions of the Champions League. Feeling that, it makes me feel even happier that I can play in this team. I’m really happy to be part of that team,” Minamino added.

“My target is to win the Premier League and the Champions League, and to make good contributions to the team.”