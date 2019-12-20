GFA Chief Calls For Massive Support

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt E.S. Okraku is calling on stakeholders of Ghana football to join hands with the new leadership to push football to the desired level.

At the Ordinary Congress of the GFA at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram yesterday, Mr. Okraku pointed out that the country’s football governing body would be able to achieve its objectives if the members of the football family provide a collective support.

“The task ahead is possible if we all put our shoulders to the wheel and collectively pull towards the direction we all want to be,” he told congressmen.

The GFA chief stated that his election as GFA President in October “was not a personal victory for Kurt E.S. Okraku. Rather, I see it as a huge responsibility placed on me and the Executive Council to change the game, ignite passion and create wealth for all.”

“My election is a show of confidence from you. But more importantly, it is arduous, but a surmountable task to bring back the love for the game our people love so much across the country,” he indicated.

The GFA president stressed the importance of the GFA Secretariat towards achieving the FA’s objectives and outlined some steps the Executive Council had taken to revamp the secretariat.

“The wheel which will take us to our destination, which we all have to push is the national secretariat, as well as all our regional secretariats. We cannot get to where we want to be without paying attention to the national and regional secretariats.”

“The process to appoint a new General Secretary for the GFA is on, and we have established a competitions department, which will supervise all domestic competitions in the country alongside the respective competitions committees.”

He added, “We will also set up a marketing department, national teams department and a compliance unit. We will also support other departments of the GFA such as accounts, IT and communications department to derive the very best out of these department to impact positively on our game.”

Yesterday’s congress ushers in the 2019/20 league season.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum