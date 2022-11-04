Madina MP Convicted For Reckless Driving

Francis Xavier Sosu

The Police on Thursday 3rd November 2022 arrested the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu for reckless and inconsiderate driving.

The suspect driver was arrested when he was spotted driving in the middle of the road risking the lives of pedestrians and other road users around the Airport by-pass in a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicle with registration number GB-9776-21.

The vehicle was impounded by the police and he was arraigned before the La District Court on 4th November 2022 on the charges of reckless and inconsiderate driving, driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming traffic, and causing danger to other road users.

He was convicted by the court and fined an amount of GHC2,400.

The court further directed him to remove the front siren lights which had been unlawfully fitted on his vehicle.

After his conviction, he subsequently paid the fine and the police supervised the removal of the unlawfully installed lights and the vehicle has since been released to him.

The Police in a statement said “We would like to entreat all drivers to be mindful of the safety of other road users at all times to prevent avoidable accidents and their associated deaths and injuries, especially as the Christmas season approaches”

“The Police remain committed to ensuring safety and security on our roads as we deliver on our core mandate of protecting life and property as well as maintaining law and order in the country” the statement added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe