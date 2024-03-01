Mahama Boy Descends Upon Anyidoho

Donkor Fuseini

A KNOWN former President John Mahama supporter in Kumasi, Donkor Fuseini, has descended heavily on Koku Anyidoho, the Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute.

He has openly alleged that Koku Anyidoho hates John Mahama with passion, hence his constant unprovoked verbal attacks on John Mahama in the media.

According to Donkor Fuseini, Koku Anyidoho wanted some juicy favour from John Mahama when the latter was in political office, which was not granted to him, hence the strong hatred.

Donkor Fuseini, who is an ex-District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region, claimed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has given some favours to Koku Anyidoho.

He alleged that the favours that Koku Anyidoho has been receiving from the NPP administration is influencing him to wage unprovoked verbal attacks on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 flagbearer.

“Because Koku wanted something from John Mahama and he couldn’t get it and the NPP has now given that thing to him, suddenly, John Mahama has become his enemy,” he openly alleged.

He was speaking on Okay FM in reaction to Anyidoho’s alleged condemnation of the Assemblies of God Church’s decision to honour John Mahama for representing ‘Christ well in politics’.

Donkor Fuseini stated that John Mahama aside being a staunch Assemblies of God member, has also openly kicked against the LGBTQ+ policy, therefore he deserved to be honoured by the church.

“Why is it that Koku Anyidoho has a problem with the Ashanti East Assemblies of God Church honouring Mahama, but he had no problem with other branches of the church honouring Mahama?

“This is a warning to him, he shouldn’t bring his issues to the Assemblies of God Church. If we decide to turn the heat at him, he cannot stand it,” Donkor Fuseini, who is an Assemblies of God Church member, said.

“Since Mahama openly declared that he is an Assemblies of God Church member, our church membership has grown from 700,000 to 882,000 in just one year,” Donkor Fuseini announced.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi