Mahama Unveils National Security Team Ahead Of Inauguration

In a strategic move to ensure a seamless transition of power, President-Elect John Dramani Mahama has announced a six-member Interim National Security Coordinating Team.

The team, tasked with overseeing and coordinating national security issues, will be led by former Minister for the Interior, Prosper Douglas Bani.

The team’s mandate begins on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, and includes notable members such as Lt. General Peter Augustine Blay (Rtd), former Chief of Defence Staff; Kofi Totobi Quakyi, former Minister for National Security; Lt Col. Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, former National Security Coordinator; Brigadier General Fuseini Iddrissu (Rtd); and COP Nathaniel Kofi Boakye (Rtd).

This development comes as Mahama prepares to assume office, following his victory in the December 7, 2024 Ghanaian general election.

The President-Elect’s transition team is working closely with outgoing officials to ensure a peaceful and efficient handover of power, in line with Ghana’s Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

The Interim National Security Coordinating Team’s appointment underscores Mahama’s commitment to prioritizing national security and ensuring a stable transition period.

-BY Daniel Bampoe