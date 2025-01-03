GACL Cracks Down On Sexual Harassment

A shocking circular issued by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) on January 3, 2025, has revealed a disturbing trend of sexual harassment against female National Service Personnel by GACL staff.

The incident, which involved promises of retention and payment of allowances in exchange for sexual favours, has sparked widespread outrage and prompted swift action from management.

According to the circular, management takes a serious view of such unprofessional conduct and has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a workplace free from sexual harassment.

The company has defined sexual harassment as “any unwelcome sexual advance, request for sexual favours, or verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature”.

The Ghana Civil Service has also taken steps to address sexual harassment, with the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDC Law 327) establishing clear guidelines for preventing and addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.

-BY Daniel Bampoe