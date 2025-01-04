NDC Sacks Stonebwoy From Victory Concert

In a shocking turn of events, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has removed popular Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy from the lineup of their upcoming Ghana Victory Concert.

The decision, announced by the concert organizers, comes amidst public outcry and concerns from the party’s grassroots over Stonebwoy’s inclusion.

According to the organizers, the decision was made in response to public sentiments and concerns from the party’s supporters.

“We sincerely apologize to all members of the National Democratic Congress, particularly the grassroots, for what may have appeared to be a lack of discretion on the part of the organizers,” the statement read.

This development comes as a surprise, given that the NDC had heavily utilized Stonebwoy’s song “Jerejere” during their campaign.

However, it appears that the party’s supporters were not pleased with the artist’s inclusion in the concert, prompting the organizers to take action.

The Ghana Victory Concert, scheduled to take place on January 5th at the Legon Stadium Forecourt, is part of the NDC’s celebrations following their victory in the 2024 Ghanaian general election.

The event is expected to feature performances by various artists, although Stonebwoy is no longer among them.

The decision to drop Stonebwoy from the concert has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users expressing support for the move while others have criticized the party for their handling of the situation.

BY Daniel Bampoe