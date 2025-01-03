President Akufo-Addo Says Farewell To Ghanaians

As President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 3, 2025, he reflected on his presidency, which began in 2017, not 2016, as previously stated.

President Akufo-Addo, who has served as Ghana’s 13th president, described his tenure as the “greatest honour” of his life.

Born on March 29, 1944, in Swalaba, Accra, Akufo-Addo’s life has been marked by a strong commitment to public service.

His father, Edward Akufo-Addo, was Ghana’s third Chief Justice and later ceremonial president of Ghana from 1970 to 1972.

Akufo-Addo’s early education took him to England, where he studied at Holmewood House Preparatory School and Lancing College, Sussex.

He later returned to Ghana to teach at the Accra Academy before pursuing a degree in economics at the University of Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo’s entry into politics was marked by his involvement with the People’s Movement for Freedom and Justice (PMFJ) in the late 1970s.

He later became a key figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), serving as Attorney General and later Minister for Foreign Affairs under President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration.

Akufo-Addo’s presidential ambitions began in 2008, but it wasn’t until 2016 that he secured the presidency, defeating incumbent John Dramani Mahama in the first round.

During his presidency, Akufo-Addo’s administration oversaw significant economic and social reforms.

His vision for a self-reliant, prosperous, and united Ghana has been a hallmark of his presidency.

In his final SONA, Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that the foundations laid during his presidency would propel Ghana to new heights.

As Akufo-Addo prepares to leave office, his legacy will undoubtedly be a subject of debate.

However, his unwavering optimism for Ghana’s future leaves a parting message of hope and determination for the nation.

Despite the challenges faced during his presidency, including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crises, Akufo-Addo remains committed to his vision for Ghana’s future.

In his final address, Akufo-Addo thanked Ghanaians for entrusting him with the nation’s highest office.

His presidency may be coming to an end, but his impact on Ghana’s history will be remembered for generations to come.

BY Daniel Bampoe