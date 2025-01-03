Akufo-Addo Fires Back at Critics: ‘Ghana Is Not Broke’

In a strong rebuke to his critics, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared that Ghana’s economy is on a sound footing, contrary to the opposition’s claims of mismanagement and corruption.

Delivering his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 3, 2025, Akufo-Addo presented a robust defense of his government’s economic record.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been vocal in its criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration, labeling it as corrupt and incompetent.

However, Akufo-Addo’s assertion that Ghana is “not broke” is a direct response to these attacks.

The President pointed to the country’s international reserves, which stand at $8 billion, and the return of economic growth to pre-COVID levels as evidence of his government’s prudent management of the economy.

This is not the first time Akufo-Addo’s government has faced criticism over its handling of the economy.

In 2022, the NDC accused the government of mismanaging the economy, leading to high inflation and a depreciation of the cedi.

However, Akufo-Addo’s administration has consistently maintained that its economic policies are designed to promote growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty.

However, the President’s assertion that Ghana is “not broke” is a bold statement of confidence in his government’s economic management.

-BY Daniel Bampoe