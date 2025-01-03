Akufo-Addo’s Final Address: Ghana’s Achievements and Challenges

In his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 3, 2025, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highlighted Ghana’s notable achievements and lingering challenges.

The President’s address, mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, provided an opportunity to report on the nation’s status before leaving office.

One of the significant achievements touted by the President was Ghana’s success in maintaining its territorial integrity and remaining the only country in West Africa not to have fallen victim to terrorism.

This feat is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the country’s security services, which have worked tirelessly to keep Ghana safe.

However, the President also acknowledged the continued prevalence of the Bawku conflict, which remains unresolved despite the government’s best efforts.

Additionally, he touched on the issue of Galamsey, noting that fighting this menace was not a universally popular decision, but one that he was prepared to take, even if it meant putting his presidency on the line.

The President’s address also marked the final session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, which will be officially dissolved on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Following its dissolution, the 9th Parliament will convene at 11:00 PM the same day to elect a Speaker and two Deputy Speakers.

In recent years, Ghana has made significant strides in various sectors, including Economic Growth, Electrification, and Digital Payments.

Accordingly, the country’s real GDP growth for the first three quarters of 2023 averaged 2.8 percent, higher than the targeted growth rate of 1.5% for 2023.

Ghana has also made significant progress in increasing access to electricity, with over 88% of the population having access to electricity.

Moreover, Ghana has been ranked number one in Africa in terms of access to financial inclusion, with 82% of digital payment users utilizing digital payments at least once a week.

President Akufo-Addo, in his final address, highlighted the progress made by his administration while also acknowledging the challenges that remain.

-BY Daniel Bampoe