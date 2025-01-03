President Akufo-Addo Consoles Kantamanto Traders, Pledges Government Support

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed deep sympathy to the thousands of traders affected by the devastating fire at Kantamanto Market in Accra’s Central Business District.

The fire, which broke out on January 2, 2025, destroyed over 7,000 shops, leaving more than 30,000 traders in distress.

During his final State of the Nation Address in Parliament on January 3, President Akufo-Addo recognized the severe impact of the fire on the livelihoods of the affected traders.

He assured them that the government would provide the necessary support to help them rebuild their businesses and recover from the tragedy.

The Kantamanto Market fire is not an isolated incident.

The market has a history of fires, with a previous blaze occurring just two months ago.

The market’s traders have been working tirelessly to rebuild and recover, only to be faced with another devastating setback.

The Chairman of the Kantamanto Traders Association, Samuel Amoah, described the impact of the fire as heartbreaking.

“Many traders have lost both their homes and livelihoods, and their only hope is to be allowed to return and work peacefully,” he said.

The government has pledged to investigate the cause of the incident and implement measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The market’s traders are also organizing themselves to restore the stalls, hoping the government will assist in their efforts.

