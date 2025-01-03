Akufo-Addo Aide-De Camp Collapses In Parliament Chamber

A dramatic moment unfolded in Ghana’s Parliament on Friday, January 3, 2025, as Colonel Isaac Amponsah, a trusted member of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s security team, suddenly collapsed while on duty.

The incident occurred shortly after President Akufo-Addo began his final State of the Nation Address, which highlighted his government’s achievements and plans for the nation’s future.

Col. Amponsah, who has been a loyal and dedicated bodyguard to the President, unexpectedly lost his balance and collapsed without warning, sparking concern among lawmakers and officials in attendance.

Parliament’s medical team swiftly responded, providing immediate first aid and stabilizing Col. Amponsah at the scene before transporting him to a nearby medical facility for further evaluation.

Visibly concerned, President Akufo-Addo paused his speech momentarily to ensure Col. Amponsah received the necessary care.

The Address resumed shortly after, with the President continuing to outline his administration’s milestones and vision for Ghana’s development.

BY Daniel Bampoe