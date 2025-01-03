One Dead, 14 Injured, 30,000 Traders Displaced In Kantamanto Market Tragedy

A devastating fire that swept through Accra’s Kantamanto Market has left a trail of destruction, claiming one life, injuring 14 others, and affecting over 30,000 traders.

The blaze, which started at dawn on Thursday, January 2, 2025, destroyed more than 7,000 shops, leaving traders to pick up the pieces.

The market, a bustling hub of commercial activities, was ravaged by the fire, which was fueled by highly imflammable materials and hindered by water shortages and logistical challenges.

Traders, who had invested their livelihoods in the market, were left to watch in horror as their shops and goods went up in flames.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the market in this state,” said Samuel Amoah, Chairman of the Kantamanto Traders Association.

“Many traders have lost everything – their homes, their livelihoods. We’re appealing to the government to help us rebuild the market.”

Traders have begun the arduous task of clearing the debris and rebuilding their stalls.

However, the road to recovery will be long and challenging.

The market’s traders are calling on the government to provide assistance, including removing individuals who have been sleeping in the market.

Rumours have also begun to circulate that the fire may have been a planned attack.

While the cause of the fire has not been officially determined, traders are eager for answers.

Just two months ago, the market was bustling with activities, with traders selling everything from second-hand clothes to electronics.

The Kantamanto Market fire is a stark reminder of the risks and challenges faced by traders in Ghana’s informal markets.

-BY Daniel Bampoe