Ex-Stonebwoy Manager Blakk Cedi Joins Shatta Wale’s Team For Vybz Kartel’s Concert

Blakk Cedi and Shatta Wale with Hasheem (behind)

Blakk Cedi, former manager of Stonebwoy, is making the headlines for working with Shatta Wale’s team during the recent “Freedom Street” concert in Jamaica, hosted by dancehall icon Vybz Kartel.

Blakk Cedi, who had largely kept a low profile since his 2019 fallout with Stonebwoy, joined Shatta Wale’s entourage for the international event.

Following the concert, he penned a heartfelt message of gratitude to Shatta Wale, praising his respect, trust, and work ethic during their collaboration.

“It was an honour to step in and contribute to your vision,” Blakk Cedi wrote on social media. “Your unwavering respect, trust, and love throughout this process truly humbled me,” he added.

His involvement with Shatta Wale sparked mixed reactions online. Some supporters of Stonebwoy accused Blakk Cedi of betrayal, given his close past ties to the Burniton Music boss. Others lauded his maturity and ability to work across rival camps, emphasizing the importance of professionalism in the industry.

Blakk Cedi and Stonebwoy parted ways in 2019 due to undisclosed internal disputes within the Burniton Music Group. The split ended a longstanding personal and professional bond, with Blakk Cedi having been one of Stonebwoy’s most trusted allies.

Despite the backlash from certain quarters, Blakk Cedi expressed his pride in supporting Shatta Wale’s artistry and wished him continued success, concluding his message with “1 Perfect Love.”

This development highlights Blakk Cedi’s evolving career as he continues to entrench his influence in Ghana’s music industry.

By Francis Addo