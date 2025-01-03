NPP Explains Why Mike Oquaye Leads Electoral Defeat Committee

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has shed light on its decision to appoint former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, as the chairman of the 2024 Probe Committee.

The committee, tasked with conducting a post-mortem on the party’s defeat in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, comprises 12 members, including Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, Prof. Kofi Osei Akuoko, and Dr. Felix Yamoah.

According to the NPP, Prof. Oquaye’s rich institutional memory and experience made him an ideal candidate to lead the committee.

His role will involve carrying out an assessment and review of the party’s constitution, particularly in relation to electoral college and polling station elections, as well as the roles of party officers.

A sub-committee, comprising Dr. Joseph Agyapong Darmoe, Lawyer Seidu Nasigiri, and Abdulai Abanga, among others, will serve as the fact-finding team.

This team will visit all 276 constituencies to gather data on the causes of the party’s defeat.

The data collected will be incorporated into the main committee’s report, providing a comprehensive document for the party to work with.

The party yesterday at Alisa Hotel, Accra, constituted the committee, which is expected to submit a comprehensive report to the party within three months, which will serve as a foundation for the party’s reflection, rebuilding, and restructuring efforts.

However, the NPP has assured its members and stakeholders that the committee’s chair and members can carry out a thorough job that will best serve the party’s interests.

The party has also implored all stakeholders to cooperate with the Review Committee and provide the necessary support and assistance.

