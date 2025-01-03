NDC Attacks Akufo-Addo Over State Awards

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a scathing attack on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for conferring state awards on his appointees, describing the move as a slap in the face of Ghanaians.

According to the NDC, the awards were undeserved and only served to reward mediocrity and incompetence.

Previous Administration’s Awards

Interestingly, the NDC’s criticism of Akufo-Addo’s awards comes on the back of a similar move by former President John Dramani Mahama, who also awarded his appointees during his tenure.

In 2016, John Mahama conferred honours on several of his ministers and government officials, sparking controversy at the time.

NDC’s Hypocrisy

Critics have accused the NDC of hypocrisy, pointing out that the party’s previous administration also awarded its appointees.

However, the NDC has defended its stance, arguing that the awards conferred by Mahama were deserved and recognition of hard work and dedication.

Asiedu Nketiah’s Criticism

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has been at the forefront of the criticism, describing Akufo-Addo’s awards as a “mockery” of the country’s honours system.

Asiedu Nketiah singled out the award conferred on the outgoing Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson, as an example of the government’s poor judgment.

“State awards are serious business. They must be reserved for people of distinction, individuals who have fought for a good cause,”_ Asiedu Nketiah said.

“If we award state honours to vigilante boys and girls, we are teaching the youth that it is acceptable to pick up weapons and shoot at people.”

Asiedu Nketiah stated at the NDC 31st Revolution Forum held in Accra.

Call for Reforms

The NDC has called for reforms to the country’s honours system, arguing that the current system is open to abuse and manipulation.

The party has suggested that a committee be established to determine who deserves state awards, rather than leaving it to the discretion of the president.

BY Daniel Bampoe